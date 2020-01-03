eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $97.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 19.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

