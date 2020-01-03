ELA Coin Price Hits $0.0064 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.13 million and $2.50 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

