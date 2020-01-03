Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get Electrolux alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

ELUXY opened at $50.01 on Monday. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Electrolux had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrolux (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.