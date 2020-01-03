Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to post $186.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $207.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $746.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.83 million to $751.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $774.56 million, with estimates ranging from $767.41 million to $781.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ELVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 1,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $58,538.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

