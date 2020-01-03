Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $165.00 at Argus

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

