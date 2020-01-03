EncrypGen (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $605.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

