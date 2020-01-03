Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

