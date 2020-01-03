Everus (EVR) Trading Up 339.3% This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Everus has traded up 339.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. Everus has a market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $6,169.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,838 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

