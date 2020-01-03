Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.72. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 6,297,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.35.

In related news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 2,892,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

