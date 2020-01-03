Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 592,283 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,809,000 after buying an additional 2,988,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 246,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 449,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,096. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.