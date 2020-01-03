Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $154,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.32. 58,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

