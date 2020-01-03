FansTime Tops One Day Volume of $26,072.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $547,299.00 and $26,072.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

