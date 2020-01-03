FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report $90.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.35 million to $92.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $359.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.15 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.30 million, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $402.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

FBK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 402.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

