Financial Comparison: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DouYu International and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pluralsight 0 2 7 0 2.78

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 5.28 -$130.57 million N/A N/A Pluralsight $232.03 million 10.30 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -11.64

Pluralsight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluralsight beats DouYu International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

