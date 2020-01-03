First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,571 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,385,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

