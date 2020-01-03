First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $398,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $60.46. 6,586,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,318. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

