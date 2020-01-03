First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NNN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,620. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

