First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,948. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $121.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.