First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 3,386,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,133. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

