First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $91.10. 23,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,508. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

