First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 37.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nucor by 48.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Nucor by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 422,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 10.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

