First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.68, approximately 145,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 232,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,799,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 455,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.