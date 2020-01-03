First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 743,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.