First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 10 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

