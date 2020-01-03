First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,358,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 355,225 shares.The stock last traded at $33.58 and had previously closed at $33.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2398 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.