First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,358,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 355,225 shares.The stock last traded at $33.58 and had previously closed at $33.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2398 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

