First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, 1,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period.

