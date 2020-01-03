First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, approximately 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

