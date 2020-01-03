First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $50.68, 3,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 31,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.8119 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the period.

