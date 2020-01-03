First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.53, approximately 4,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 158.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

