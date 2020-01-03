First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, approximately 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6879 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000.

