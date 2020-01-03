Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s Cobre Panama project started commercial production ahead of schedule and is anticipated to contribute around 40,000 ounces of gold to the company’s production this year. For 2019, Franco-Nevada thus anticipates to be close to the high end of guidance of 490,000-500,000 GEOs. The company anticipates generating revenues from its energy assets at the higher end of $100-$115 million, driven by the Marcellus royalty acquisition. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, Franco-Nevada’s revenues are likely to be affected by changes in the market price of the commodities underlying the royalties, streams, working interests and investments. Moreover, its margin is likely to be marred by elevated costs of labor, equipment, fuel, electricity and other inputs.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. 30,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,226. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

