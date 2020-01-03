Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.17, approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.