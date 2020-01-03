Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Frontier Digital Limited (ASX:FDV)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 142,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

Frontier Digital Company Profile (ASX:FDV)

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

