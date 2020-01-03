FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $213.30 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023898 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

