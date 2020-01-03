FunFair (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $22.10 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx and LATOKEN. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and $384,830.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C2CX, Binance, ZB.COM, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

