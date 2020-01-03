Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post $59.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.48 million to $60.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $54.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $231.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.62 million to $231.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.60 million, with estimates ranging from $267.30 million to $269.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $15,603,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 524.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 125,436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 41.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 102,115 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 419,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,253. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

