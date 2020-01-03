Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 9333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG)

Global Hemp Group Inc (GHG), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles, was founded in 2014. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy.

