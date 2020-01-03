Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 22180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 99.53%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 74.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.