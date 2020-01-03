GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Down 9.4%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 4,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.