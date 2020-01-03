Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

GT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.