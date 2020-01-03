Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce $213.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $177.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $779.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,910. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

