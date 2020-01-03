Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 573651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

