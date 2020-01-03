Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 2,087,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,013,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

