Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 2,087,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,013,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.