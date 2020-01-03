GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Buys 45,500 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 45,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,752,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,688,198.50.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 4,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 25,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 50,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 13,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,510.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 2,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 25,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,375.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 7,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,275.00.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.