Grin Achieves Market Cap of $28.45 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00012697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,383,220 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, Coinall, TradeOgre and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

