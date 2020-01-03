Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $1,520,816.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,717.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,472 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. 6,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $110.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

