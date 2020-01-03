GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 84,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

