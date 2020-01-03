Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HHS opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

