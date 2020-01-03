HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.24.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

