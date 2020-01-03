Head to Head Analysis: Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) & Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forward Pharma A/S and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.03 -$8.72 million N/A N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions $18.39 million 13.64 -$17.67 million ($0.14) -19.14

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Pharma A/S and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions -187.60% -39.61% -26.92%

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

